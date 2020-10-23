On the North Coast, the presidential election has played out through lawn signs and bumper stickers, flag waving and letters to the editor.
Local Democrats believe President Donald Trump has degraded public discourse and impeded progress on issues like climate change, health care and human rights. They see former Vice President Joe Biden as a return to decency.
Local Republicans say businesses and workers are at the top of Trump’s mind and his reelection in November will bring more economic stability.
Voters in Clatsop County have historically favored Democrats in presidential elections. Trump received 41% of the vote in the county in his victory over former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Local party leaders suspect interest in the presidential election is influencing voter turnout. As of Thursday, 34% of registered voters had returned their ballots, an increase over the same time four years ago.
‘Work together’
“I have felt like these last four years have really eroded a lot of norms that allow us to exist sort of cooperatively in our society and not feel like we’re antagonists with the other people in our communities,” said Andy Davis, the chairman of the Clatsop County Democratic Party. “And I think that those norms, those thoughts about us being on the same team, are important.
“And while I personally might even be sort of further left than Biden, for example, I think he represents something that we’re sort of losing, which is a desire to get people in the country to work together, even if they disagree on things.
“And I miss that.”
Laurie Caplan, the chairwoman of Indivisible North Coast Oregon, a progressive group, said restoring decency in the conduct of the president is one of the main reasons she supports Biden.
“I think his encouragement of racism and paranoia and blaming other people for anything that goes wrong is contagious,” she said of Trump. “It’s kind of a trickle-down thing. And he’s made bullying a form of conversation now.”
Caplan pointed to conservatives who have been disruptive at local Black Lives Matter protests. They wave Trump and American flags and some carry guns and have identified with far-right groups.
“I believe that Biden and (Kamala) Harris will truly want to work with everybody to make Americans better off,” she said. “To figure out the most effective, safest way to deal with COVID and to restore the economy and to help those who’ve been devastated by the Trump administration’s mismanagement of the pandemic.”
Caplan said she is encouraged by what appears to be higher voter engagement. She said Indivisible North Coast Oregon took part in Vote Forward and Swing Left, a nationwide letter-writing campaign urging people to vote.
Swing right
Bob Shortman, the chairman of the Clatsop County Republican Party, thinks the county is going to swing right.
“A lot are saying this is the most important election they’ve ever faced,” said Shortman, who is also a candidate for the nonpartisan Gearhart City Council .
“When #TimberUnity started, that really swelled our ranks and that got so many people enthused when they realized that the Democrat policies were going to hurt their livelihood.
“The #TimberUnity people have really been engaged. They’ve joined the party, they’ve become PCPs (precinct committee person), they’re out there, they’re working for Suzanne Weber, and I think we’re going to have a landslide with Suzanne Weber.”
Weber, the Tillamook mayor, is the Republican candidate in state House District 32. Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, a former trial assistant and owner of Phog Bounders Antique Mall in Astoria, is the Democrat.
“As far as President Trump goes, we realize we’re outnumbered here by Democrats ... but I think we’re going to do very, very well here,” Shortman said. “I just sense so much enthusiasm that I think we’re going to overcome the percentage of difference of Democrats to Republicans for Trump.”
Shortman and Kelly Shipley, the vice chairman of the Clatsop County Republican Party, support Trump’s commitment to lower taxes and fewer government regulations. They said the president’s promise to protect Second Amendment rights is important to many voters.
They are also enthusiastic about U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, in part because Trump has vowed to appoint justices who will overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.
Shipley said cap-and-trade legislation in Salem was an example of how Democratic policies do not take working-class people in rural areas into consideration. He believes that if the bill passed it could have resulted in the closure of the Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill, one of the county’s largest employers.
“Thank God we had the Republicans in there to stand up to (Gov. Kate Brown) and boycott her vote to stop it,” Shipley said.
Biden has said that he would transition away from oil toward renewable energy. Shipley said he believes climate change is an excuse for Democrats to tax.
“I think most of the people that are voting for Trump, that I’ve come across, are patriotic Americans,” he said. “They’re ‘God bless America,’ hardworking, salt of the Earth type people who just want to raise their families and do their jobs and they want to prosper.
“They don’t want to be taxed — they’re tired of the government pissing away their tax dollars.”
(2) comments
This article is a total waste of an attempt to show how prospective local voters might cast their ballots. Let's see, interview the chair of the Clatsop County Democratic Party (vote for Biden/Harris) and then interview the chairs of the Clatsop County Republican Party (vote for Trump/Pence). Both stated their reliably partisan positions. I would be better informed and "entertained" if your reporter would walk the streets of Astoria and interview people (voters) about their choices for president.
Nicely balanced piece. I would think it would be hard to get people talking in these times. I try to keep an open mind. I appreciate the Republican's concerns on taxes but am dismayed that here in our coastal communities that there is not more concern about Climate change. The shellfish industry has had such struggles over ocean acidification and the amplification of storms are going to impact the right and the left and anyone in between. Managing and mitigating the impact of climate change is not a partisan issue.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.