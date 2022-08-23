The City Council was supportive last week of using urban renewal dollars to help an Astoria nonprofit close a funding gap for an affordable housing project downtown.
However, after a further look, the city discovered that the former hotel building on Marine Drive that the nonprofit Copeland Commons is looking to renovate is outside of the city’s Astor East Urban Renewal District.
The district's boundaries extend to 14th Street between Marine Drive and Exchange Street. The building the nonprofit is looking to renovate is just west of 12th Street.
Interim City Manager Paul Benoit said expanding the urban renewal district to include the property would be the city's best tool to assist the project.
He said the process is laborious, fairly expensive, would likely involve consultants and take up to several months.
"All that said, we have done it before and could do it again for a worthwhile project," Benoit said in an email.
Andy Davis, a board member of Copeland Commons, said he has had good dialogue with the city about the situation.
He said he is energized by the support that the City Council showed after a presentation he gave during a work session on Friday. He thinks the problem can be resolved if there is a desire to make it happen.
"The district has been expanded in the past to enable specific projects like the Liberty Theatre, and if council remains supportive this just means spending a bit more time ironing out wrinkles," Davis said in a text message.
Congregants at First Presbyterian Church, which later formed the nonprofit Copeland Commons, purchased the building in 2019 with a plan to renovate and provide housing.
Davis told the City Council on Friday that he expects the nonprofit will sign a development agreement with Innovative Housing Inc., a Portland nonprofit, in the coming weeks. Innovative Housing renovated the former Waldorf Hotel next to City Hall into the Merwyn Apartments.
Davis said the group intends to apply for low-income housing tax credits to help complete the project. While the details and costs are still estimates, he said the group appears to have a funding gap of about $1.5 million.
Davis said there is urgency on the nonprofit's part to fill the gap and move the project forward, and asked how the city could assist.
The City Council unanimously supported exploring how to support the project.
The building, which used to serve as a boarding house, is blighted and would need to be gutted and rebuilt, according to Davis. There are also plans to build a second, attached building on the empty lot to the east, which is also owned by the church group.
Davis said that together, the two buildings could provide more than 60 units targeted for people who earn between 30% and 80% of the area median income. Most would likely be studio apartments and the others would be a mix of one and two-bedroom units.