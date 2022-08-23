The City Council was supportive last week of using urban renewal dollars to help an Astoria nonprofit close a funding gap for an affordable housing project downtown.

However, after a further look, the city discovered that the former hotel building on Marine Drive that the nonprofit Copeland Commons is looking to renovate is outside of the city’s Astor East Urban Renewal District.

Copeland Commons
An affordable housing project is planned for a former hotel building on Marine Drive.

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.