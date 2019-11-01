A log truck headed westbound on state Highway 202 rolled over Friday morning near Olney Avenue.
Police said the crash happened after the driver drove around a tight curve.
For unknown reasons, the logs shifted to the left and rolled the semi onto the driver's side. The highway was closed for several hours.
The driver had minor injuries.
