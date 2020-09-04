SEASIDE — A proposal to cut trees on land below the iconic slopes of Tillamook Head has caught city officials and neighbors off guard.
Though the land is zoned for forestry operations and some homeowners say they knew harvest was a possibility, the reality is proving to be more complex.
In their notification to the state, the landowners propose logging about 87 acres.
The property, bordered by a subdivision, commercial timberland and protected state parkland, sits above the Cove, a popular surfing spot. The main access to the parcels slated for logging is a spur road nestled among homes on Evergreen Drive that people often mistake for an extension of someone’s driveway.
City officials say logging trucks should not be able to use residential roads to access the property, but the city has limited oversight.
The neighborhood next to the property is mostly home to full-time residents, Mayor Jay Barber said. He noted that the streets leading off U.S. Highway 101 to Sunset Boulevard and through the neighborhood to the access point can be narrow. Most have a posted speed limit of 25 mph.
“I would be adamantly opposed to any logging trucks using any city streets in that area,” the mayor said.
Depending on how the landowner’s forester proposes to harvest the trees, the city may be able to require an erosion control plan in areas where the land overlaps with Seaside’s urban growth boundary. So far, the forester and landowner have only submitted notification of a potential harvest to the state, not a harvest plan.
As far as road use goes, the city has made its opinion known to the landowner.
Meanwhile, some neighbors worry logging will destroy an idyllic neighborhood setting where they have a forest to their backs and the Pacific Ocean just down the street. Others are concerned about impacts to salmon-bearing streams and wildlife.
Ashley Lertora, stewardship forester with the Oregon Department of Forestry in Astoria, recently walked the property with the landowner and a forestry consultant. Her job is to make sure harvest plans and operations comply with the state’s Forest Practices Act.
She noted natural resources like streams and wetlands. She visited again, prompted by a neighbor’s concerns, to look for eagle nests. She didn’t see any and a state database lists no known nests in the area.
The parcels include a mix of Sitka spruce, western hemlock and red alder, native species that Lertora classifies as “mature.” Without taking core samples to verify exact ages, she believes many of the trees she saw could be between 50 and 80 years old.
If a harvest does go forward and foresters encounter an eagle nest, all operations must stop and they will need to contact the state, Lertora said. If foresters plan to log near streams, they will need to submit a written plan to the state for how they will address issues like leaving tree buffers along the streams. This plan would be available for public comment.
Though the state has yet to receive such a plan, Lertora has already fielded calls and emails from neighboring homeowners.
Neighbors worry
“Just the environmental impact of it concerns me,” said Vicki Hafliger, who moved to the area in 2015 and lives on Evergreen Drive.
She says the landowners have been “very gracious with us.” They allowed Hafliger to take down alders that were leaning onto her property. She believes they should be allowed to do what they want with their property.
But she has seen juvenile eagles and their parents fly through the area. Osprey fly along a larger creek that flows off of the forested property.
“I do not oppose the logging itself,” said Susan Brown, another Evergreen Drive resident. “I believe the owner of the property has the right to do what she wants to do with her property and if logging is it, she should be able to do it.”
Her primary concern was how logging trucks might access the property.
In the notification to the state, the landowner’s forester noted an access road that is around 20 feet from Brown’s front door. Brown and her husband are comforted by the city’s stance to forbid the use of residential roads.
Other residents expressed trepidation about having a clearcut in their backyards. Some said they would be interested in a buffer line of trees between their properties and any logged acres.
If the harvest were happening anywhere else, it would be a straightforward operation, Lertora said. The location adds another layer.
Seaside faced a similar situation with the construction of the new school campus in the Southeast Hills.
Logging was necessary there ahead of construction, but the site was near a highly residential area and there were concerns about log truck traffic down streets never intended for that type of heavy use, Assistant City Manager Jon Rahl said.
“We made the same recommendation and request,” he said. “We basically said we need you to find another way.”
Loggers ended up using roads above the site that were not publicly accessible to haul out timber.
Conservation option
It is not clear yet exactly how logging near the Cove would proceed, or if it will even happen this year.
Last year, the landowners, a family that includes sisters Nancy Williams and Molly Filori, were in discussion with the North Coast Land Conservancy to purchase and preserve around 95 acres of their family’s property.
In April 2019, the land conservancy landed around $600,000 in funding from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, most of which they intended to put toward the land acquisition.
The property was viewed as an important link connecting conserved land at the organization’s Circle Creek property with state parkland on Tillamook Head.
The land conservancy needed an additional $200,000 to $300,000 to buy the property.
More than a year later, this is still the case. The land conservancy declined to provide details about why plans appear to have stalled, but said they are continuing to work with the landowner to find a conservation solution on the property.
Williams, whose name appears on the notification document for logging operations submitted to the state, could not be reached for comment.
Fundraising efforts continue, said Jon Wickersham, the associate director for the land conservancy.
“We still do not know exactly what the landowner is proposing in terms of logging,” he added, “but any change to our original negotiated project would require (the land conservancy) to take another look to see if the changes materially change the project and therefore our involvement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.