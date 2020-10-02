A Long Beach, Washington, man was arrested Thursday after leading police on a high-speed chase from Warrenton to Astoria.
Adam Wayne Fisher, 34, was arrested for two counts of reckless endangering, attempting to elude police, two counts of hit and run, reckless driving, robbery in the third degree, theft in the second degree, theft in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and escape in the third degree.
Warrenton police were called to Walmart in Warrenton at about 5 p.m. for a theft. Fisher was reportedly in the men’s apparel section and possibly had a razor knife.
Warrenton Police Chief Mathew Workman said that shortly after the call, officers Robert Wirt and Madyson Hanna arrived and found Fisher speeding away in a black 2003 Volkswagen Jetta.
The officers pursued the Jetta northbound on U.S. Highway 101 toward Astoria at speeds between 50 and 63 mph.
An Astoria police officer set up spike strips by the roundabout and stopped all of the traffic in the area.
Fisher drove over the left side of the center island of the roundabout, police said, grazed two vehicles and drove onto the grass median that separates the south and northbound lanes.
Fisher drove across the median and exited the moving vehicle to run east, police said. The vehicle crossed the northbound lanes and became centered on a curb.
Wirt and Hanna pursued the driver on foot. Both officers reportedly drew their guns, but Workman said Fisher entered blackberry bushes, stopped and surrendered.
Wirt reportedly sustained injuries during the pursuit.
I witnessed this whole thing. I was at the roundabout going south when the officers got out on foot. What’s missing is how the male officer wiped out immediately (on the same curb the VW wiped out on) and his gun when sliding across the concrete. The suspect looked like he was wearing a Covid mask while ducking in the blackberries though, so that’s positive.
