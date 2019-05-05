LONG BEACH, Wash. — Hundreds of people took part in Sunday's Loyalty Days parade through Long Beach.

The annual event celebrates patriotism.

Roboto, a member of the Astoria Clowns, cycled colorfully but awkwardly through the streets of Long Beach ahead of the clown car, a 1969 Cadillac hearse, decorated in bright colors with a longhorn hood ornament and driven by Mark Ward.

