The U.S. Coast Guard said it still isn’t clear what caused the historic Tourist No. 2 to capsize last week at a floating dock west of the Sixth Street viewing platform where the vessel had been moored for some time.

No one was onboard the ferry when it sank. Good Samaritan boats that responded when the vessel began to take on water and passersby have reported fuel leaks and a strong smell of diesel in the air.

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the response to the pollution threat posed by the Tourist No. 2.

This story is part of a collaboration between The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.

