Seaside shelter
Buy Now

A plot of land on N. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside will be used to provide shelter for the homeless.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Clatsop Community Action plans to open a micro-shelter project in Seaside by this summer, providing around-the-clock support while helping people transition into permanent housing. 

Esperanza Village, which will be built on N. Roosevelt Drive across from the old Seaside High School, will provide 15 units of pallet housing, along with a community room, two bathroom and shower buildings with 24/7 oversight by caseworkers.

Pallet housing

Pallet housing is planned for the homeless in Seaside.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.