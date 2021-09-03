Oregon fishery managers announced closures to all salmon fishing on the Columbia River below Bonneville Dam to protect tule Chinook salmon.
Beginning Saturday, all angling for and retention of salmon and steelhead is closed from Tongue Point to Warrior Rock. Beginning Tuesday, the same rules will go into effect from Warrior Rock upstream to Boneville Dam.
Fishing has been good, according to fishery managers, but fishermen used up available tule Chinook allocations below the dam, leading to the closure.
“Coho and upriver fall Chinook are doing well and are a bright spot for Columbia River runs this year,” Tucker Jones, Columbia River manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in a statement. “We will monitor and update fish runs, and, if possible, will strive to reopen these areas for salmon fishing as soon as we can.”
Oregon closed Chinook retention in the popular Buoy 10 fishery last week because of impacts on tule Chinook. Coho fishing remains open from Buoy 10 to Tongue Point.
On Thursday, Washington state fishery managers announced further conservation-related restrictions on steelhead fishing amid record low returns to the Columbia River basin.
Steelhead fishing was closed on the Columbia River main stem on Wednesday.
Now the state has reduced hatchery steelhead limits in part of the Snake River and Grande Ronde River and completely closed steelhead fishing elsewhere on the Snake River and on the Touchet, Tucannon and Walla Walla rivers.
Around 89,200 summer steelhead were forecast to travel up the Columbia River, but only 36,452 passed Bonneville Dam as of Tuesday, a record low.