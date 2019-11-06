The Lower Columbia Hispanic Council has hired Jenny Pool Radway as the new executive director.
Pool Radway moved from Denver, Colorado, where she founded and directed Diverse Communities LLC, which designed and implemented programs for international and national organizations to encourage inclusion and address systemic and institutional inequity.
She replaces Jorge Guttierez, who resigned in July.
