After guiding the Lower Columbia Q Center out of a legal battle, the nonprofit's custodial board expects to pass the reins to five new board members in April.
The custodial board was appointed by a judge following mediation of a yearlong dispute between board members that caused conflict and dysfunction at the Astoria nonprofit. The custodial board was tasked with overseeing the nonprofit’s operations, revising the bylaws, reviewing the finances, appointing new board members and clarifying whether Astoria Pride is controlled by the Q Center or is an independent event.
Brett Estes, the custodial board's chairman and a former Astoria city manager, said the custodial board has worked since last fall to select a slate of board members and will work with the incoming board to develop bylaws.
"These new board members collectively have the skills and drive to move the Q Center forward while continuing the positive and needed work within our community," Estes said in a statement.
The new board includes Jessica Klein, the deputy director at The Harbor; Scott Justus, the membership director at the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce and owner of Xanadu Astoria; Andrea Mazzarella, a real estate agent; Emily Reilly, a Clatsop County Public Health Department employee; and Laura Makela, a volunteer.
Klein, the board's incoming chairperson, thanked the custodial board.
"From offering a safe, supportive environment for queer and trans youth to meet and socialize, to providing financial support for gender-affirming care, to uplifting 2SLGBTQIA+ voices at monthly book club meetups, the Q Center is a crucial resource within our community," Klein said in a statement. "I look forward to supporting this incredible organization in my capacity as a board volunteer."
Through the process of resolving the organization's legal issues, the custodial board determined that Astoria Pride is an idea that does not belong to any one organization, group or person.
The custodial board said the Q Center has historically provided funding, logistics and organizational support for the events during Pride Month in June. Donations encouraged by the celebrations also helped provide funding to the Q Center throughout the year.
Therefore, the custodial board said, Astoria Pride should be considered and available as a Q Center function in the future.
"'Astoria Pride' is not just an event, it is something that helps us move past mere acknowledgement of our neighbors and transition into acceptance, support and inclusion," the custodial board said in a statement. "It is what we, as an organization, strive for.
"There may be other events this June planned outside of the (Q Center), which is, frankly, outside of our control," the custodial board continued. "While they may not be directly supported by the (Q Center), we hope that their celebrations provide the message to our populous of love and support, that we strive to promote.
"We will provide branding and support for all events that we are sponsoring and/or asked, and agree, to participate in."