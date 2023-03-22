After guiding the Lower Columbia Q Center out of a legal battle, the nonprofit's custodial board expects to pass the reins to five new board members in April.

The custodial board was appointed by a judge following mediation of a yearlong dispute between board members that caused conflict and dysfunction at the Astoria nonprofit. The custodial board was tasked with overseeing the nonprofit’s operations, revising the bylaws, reviewing the finances, appointing new board members and clarifying whether Astoria Pride is controlled by the Q Center or is an independent event.

Astoria Pride

A custodial board determined that Astoria Pride is an idea that does not belong to any one organization, group or person.

