Citing the work to repair operations at the Lower Columbia Q Center, the Astoria nonprofit's board has announced it will not host Pride events in June.
The new board was recently passed the reigns from a court-appointed custodial board. The custodial board helped guide the organization out of a yearlong legal battle between former board members that caused conflict and dysfunction at the organization.
The custodial board was tasked with appointing new board members and clarifying whether Astoria Pride is controlled by the Q Center or is an independent event, among other things.
The new board is now asking for support and understanding as it navigates the next few months of repairing and restructuring, adding that it does not have the time and energy needed to host Pride events.
"While we are deeply honored to be in a position to serve this vital organization, we face great challenges due to the events that brought us here," the new board said in a statement. "Our beautiful community was split in two, fractured in a way that still appears to be irreparable. We were appointed by the interim board because they believe that we will be able to find a path forward."
The new board said that historically, events known as Astoria Pride have been the Q Center's main source of fundraising and community building. However, the upcoming events billed as Astoria Pride are no longer affiliated with the Q Center.
"As a board, we believe that no organization or entity owns the concept of Pride, it is something that is meant to be shared in celebration of all that the 2SLGBTQIA+ community has fought so hard for," the new board said.
"We believe the direct services that the Lower Columbia Q Center provides the 2SLGBTQIA+ community are irreplaceable," the new board continued. "It is our job to ensure that these services continue and that the organization thrives as we forward its mission. The health of the community and the organization depend on all of us."
The Astoria Pride events planned are being hosted by an Astoria nonprofit — North Coast Pride, doing business as Astoria Pride — which was formed in June 2021 by a group that includes former board members of the Q Center.
Former Q Center board members Taz Davis, Dida DeAngelis, Don Duncan and Sandi Hilton filed a lawsuit in December 2021 against the other four former board members after failed arbitration efforts. The suit asked the court to dissolve the nonprofit and appoint a custodian to manage its affairs.
Davis is the registered agent of the North Coast Pride, according to records from the Oregon Secretary of State's Office. Duncan is listed as the organization's secretary.
The nonprofit's board said that while Astoria Pride and the Q Center used to have a fiscal partnership through a charter agreement, the charter was revoked.
"Astoria Pride welcomes the new Board of Directors of the Lower Columbia Q Center and wishes all of them the best as they guide the (Q Center) towards a prosperous and productive future," the board of Astoria Pride said in a statement. "We also look forward to one day partnering again with the (Q Center) to support our mutual goals of supporting our LGBTQIA+ community."