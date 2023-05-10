Citing the work to repair operations at the Lower Columbia Q Center, the Astoria nonprofit's board has announced it will not host Pride events in June.

The new board was recently passed the reigns from a court-appointed custodial board. The custodial board helped guide the organization out of a yearlong legal battle between former board members that caused conflict and dysfunction at the organization.

Astoria Pride

Astoria Pride events are planned for June.

