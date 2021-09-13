Lucy’s Books is changing locations.

The independent bookstore, which has been in Astoria since 1998, will be moving a few blocks to Commercial Street between Ninth and 10th streets.

Lucy's Books, owned by Lisa Reid, is moving to a new location downtown.

Lisa Reid, the owner of the store, said the move was motivated by a lack of space at the location on 12th Street.

“We ran out of space,” she said. “We have been thinking about (the move) for a while but the space came open at the end of August so it has been moving pretty quickly since then.”

Reid added that with more room at the new location, the store will be able to expand the selection. A graphic novel section is also planned.

Reid thinks the new store will be more practical for shoppers.

“There will be more space for our customers to move freely through the shop, too,” she said. “Everything will be on one floor and it will make it easier to shop.”

The 12th Street location will close on Saturday. Reid is planning to reopen at the new spot in October.

“I am very excited,” she said. “I think it will be nice to be able to offer more to our customers that they have been asking for.”

