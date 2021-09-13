top story Lucy's Books changing locations By Ethan Myers, The Astorian Ethan Myers Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 13, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lucy’s Books is changing locations.The independent bookstore, which has been in Astoria since 1998, will be moving a few blocks to Commercial Street between Ninth and 10th streets. Buy Now Lucy's Books, owned by Lisa Reid, is moving to a new location downtown. Lisa Reid, the owner of the store, said the move was motivated by a lack of space at the location on 12th Street.“We ran out of space,” she said. “We have been thinking about (the move) for a while but the space came open at the end of August so it has been moving pretty quickly since then.”Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterReid added that with more room at the new location, the store will be able to expand the selection. A graphic novel section is also planned.Reid thinks the new store will be more practical for shoppers.“There will be more space for our customers to move freely through the shop, too,” she said. “Everything will be on one floor and it will make it easier to shop.”The 12th Street location will close on Saturday. Reid is planning to reopen at the new spot in October.“I am very excited,” she said. “I think it will be nice to be able to offer more to our customers that they have been asking for.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lisa Reid Shop Commerce Lucy Bookstore Location Shopper Lack Block Ethan Myers Reporter Ethan Myers is a reporter at The Astorian. Contact him 509-638-9863 or emyers@dailyastorian.com Author twitter Author email Follow Ethan Myers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesVirus deaths tied to care homesCounty reports three new virus deathsBuoy Beer closing kitchen indefinitelyDeaths: Sept. 9, 2021Death: Sept. 4, 2021Astoria woman dies after crash on Highway 30Knappa preschool temporarily shuts down over virus caseCurtailing school activities could speed drop in virus cases, Brown saysObituary: Jim Van ArsdallAstoria Aquatic Center temporarily closes after virus case Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports