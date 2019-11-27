Fire at Hampton Lumber

Warrenton Fire Department responded to Hampton Lumber Monday for a machine that caught on fire.

 Warrenton Fire Department

A machine at Hampton Lumber Mills in Warrenton was extensively damaged Monday night after it caught on fire.

Officials say the fire was contained to the 1982 Komatsu front end loader.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian, covering police, courts and county government. Contact her at 971-704-1724 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.

