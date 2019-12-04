Several mailboxes were reportedly broken into on Friday and Saturday in the area of Lyngstad Heights Lane, Jefferson Lane and Orchard Lane in Astoria.
People with any information about the mail thefts are urged to call Sgt. Bruce Scott at the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office at 503-325-8635, extension 2442, or email him at bscott@co.clatsop.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.