Andrew Harry Culver Brown was arraigned in Circuit Court on Monday for two counts of unlawful sexual penetration, one count of assault in the fourth degree and one count of strangulation for an incident in early January.
Kris Kaino, the attorney defending Brown, entered a plea of not guilty on the charges. Brown, 23, appeared via video conference.
Judge Paula Brownhill ordered that bail remain at $250,000 and set an early resolution conference for later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.