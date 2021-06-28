A man was arrested in Warrenton last week following a disturbance that led to a high-speed chase.
Charles Seeling, 33, was arrested on June 22 for burglary in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, attempted assault on a public safety officer, reckless driving and menacing.
Police were dispatched to a home on E. Harbor Drive on June 20 following a 911 hang-up call. When officers arrived, a woman wanted Seeling to leave the home. Police could not find Seeling, but he spoke to officers through security cameras in the house.
Seeling reportedly made threats that officers would have to kill him or he would kill the officers. He later exited the house through a window and climbed onto the roof where officers found him holding a large knife, continuing to make threats.
Seeling entered a pickup truck and fled the scene, leading officers on a high speed chase on U.S. Highway 101. He reportedly exited the highway before reaching the U.S. Highway 26 junction. Seeling was not located.
Later that day, the woman, who was staying somewhere else, told police she saw Seeling on the security cameras back at her home. Police could not confirm he was there because the cameras had been covered or disabled.
Officers chose to monitor the home instead of entering and possibly escalating the situation. A Warrenton police officer made contact with Seeling on June 22 and negotiated with him to turn himself in. He was then taken to the Clatsop County Jail.