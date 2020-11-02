A man was arrested Friday afternoon after stealing and crashing a vehicle in Astoria.
Police said Bret Michael Wilson, 35, allegedly stole a vehicle from the Astoria Mini Mart East parking lot. Soon after, police were called to a crash involving the vehicle on Williamsport Road and James Street. Wilson reportedly crashed off an embankment and fled from the scene.
Police located Wilson and he was arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief in the first degree and reckless driving.
The vehicle was totaled.
