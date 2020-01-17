A man who drove his truck into the Columbia River in Astoria in 2018 walked away from a prison work crew in Salem on Friday afternoon but was captured within a few hours.
The crew was working near Pringle Park in Salem when staff noticed Timofey Erofeeff was missing around 12:15 p.m.
Authorities said he was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. in Salem.
Erofeeff, 29, was taken into custody in 2018 on two counts of burglary in the first degree out of Clackamas County, one count of attempted burglary in the first degree and one count of eluding police out of Clatsop County.
His earliest release date from the Mill Creek Correctional Facility in Salem is January 2, 2021.
