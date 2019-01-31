A man accused of attempting to attack Circuit Court Judge Cindee Matyas in court last summer has been charged with attempted assault in the first and second degrees.
Jason Andrew Boyar, 46, was in court in July on a resisting arrest charge. After being warned several times for his language and refusing to follow the court’s directive, Boyar was advised he was at risk of being held in contempt or having his release agreement revoked.
He then became highly agitated, and allegedly picked up a microphone and whipped it “catapult style” toward the judge, according to court documents.
The court found Boyar mentally unfit to proceed in his defense and he was sent to the Oregon State Hospital. The assault charges were delayed while the court waited for the results of a psychological evaluation.
Boyar was eventually deemed fit to stand trial, District Attorney Ron Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.