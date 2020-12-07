Ronald Eugene Cable, 21, was arraigned Friday on a charge of manslaughter for a crash in May 2017 that left one dead and three others injured.
District Attorney Ron Brown said Cable was allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana on U.S. Highway 101 near Warrenton when he fell asleep at the wheel and drifted in front of a semitruck.
Cable's passenger, Avery Shriver, 15, of Elma, Washington, was killed in the crash. Two other passengers and the driver of the semitruck were injured, according to the court filings.
Cable was charged with manslaughter in the second degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of assault in the third degree — DUII, assault in the fourth degree and reckless driving.
Brown said Cable had an outstanding arrest warrant for about two years. He was booked in the Clatsop County Jail on Thursday.
