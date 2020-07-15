A man died Wednesday after his boat capsized in the surf near the entrance to Nestucca Bay.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew was dispatched at 10:53 a.m. after a man called 911 to report the small recreational boat he and his uncle were crabbing in overturned in the surf.
The nephew was able to swim to a nearby sandbar, but he reported his uncle was still in the water. Both men were wearing life jackets when the boat capsized.
The aircrew located and hoisted the man from the water and flew him to Pacific City State Airport, where emergency crews were waiting for him. The aircrew flew back and hoisted the nephew from the sandbar.
A medical examiner later confirmed that the man's uncle died.
Local officials recovered the boat and secured it to a pier for the man's family.
