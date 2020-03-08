A man died after his RV caught on fire at Sunset Lake Resort & RV Park on Sunday morning.
Sheriff deputies found Michael David Murphy, 64, on the ground outside the blaze with burn injuries.
Officials say Murphy died on Sunday after he was released from the hospital. They say he also had a terminal illness.
Firefighters were called just before 7 a.m. to a 40-foot RV fully engulfed in flames and threatening two other nearby trailers.
Residents of the RV park used garden hoses to help keep the fire from spreading to other trailers while waiting for firefighters to arrive.
They were able to contain the fire to the RV. However, there was some damage to a neighboring RV. A deputy helped the man in the neighboring RV vacate through a window. The man was also taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Murphy is the second person to die as a result of a trailer fire at Sunset Lake. George Bolles burned alive when his trailer caught on fire in 2018. His family is suing the park and its owner, Ken Hick, of Resources Northwest Inc., for wrongful death and negligence. Another lawsuit was filed against the park in February by a former tenant, Sandra Holloway, alleging negligence over living conditions.
