A dead body found on Oct. 3 at homeless camps behind Costco in Warrenton has been identified as Michael Anthony Konecny, a 32-year-old Astoria man who was reported missing since early August.
District Attorney Ron Brown said the death was ruled a suicide by hanging by the state medical examiner.
Brown said Konecny's family and friends found his body.
(0) comments
