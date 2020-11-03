Authorities have identified the body found in the water near the New Youngs Bay Bridge on Friday afternoon as Chase Stevens, a 31 year-old Portland man.
Stevens was missing for more than a week, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The bureau's missing persons report described Stevens as endangered and possibly in possession of a firearm.
District Attorney Ron Brown said that although the gun was not located, Stevens appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He also reportedly had a weight on his wrist and rocks in his backpack.
Brown said security camera footage at Fred Meyer in Warrenton shows Stevens leaving his vehicle in the parking lot.
Before he was found in the water, police said the man was seen walking along the causeway.
A man walking his dog reportedly discovered the body and called police.
