Authorities found a dead body in the water Friday afternoon near the New Youngs Bay Bridge on the Warrenton side.
Police said the man was seen walking along the causeway before he was found in the water. Traffic on the bridge was delayed while officials investigated and removed the body.
District Attorney Ron Brown said the death is not a homicide.
The man's name and cause of death will be released after his next of kin is notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.