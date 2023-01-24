Reporter
A Seaside man has been indicted on charges related to the 2021 death of a cyclist in Seaside.
Jesse Lee Holmes, 35, was indicted Monday for manslaughter in the second degree, criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving.
In December 2021, Zane Belshe, 59, was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on the northbound shoulder on U.S. Highway 101 south of Seaside.
Belshe was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, police said the motorist failed to drive within his lane.
Holmes pleaded not guilty on all charges.
District Attorney Ron Brown declined to comment.
Ethan Myers is a reporter at The Astorian. Contact him 509-638-9863 or emyers@dailyastorian.com
