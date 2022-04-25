A man was injured on Saturday afternoon after he was pulled under the Astoria Riverfront Trolley in Uniontown.
At around 1:15 p.m., an intoxicated man was seen sleeping on the trolley trestle near W. Marine Drive's Fort George Brewery distribution warehouse, police said.
When Old 300 rolled by, a piece of the man’s clothing got caught. He was pulled under the trolley, lost a toe and suffered a head injury. The trolley operator had not seen him, police said.
Witnesses said the man got up and walked to a nearby bench to lie down while waiting for help. He was flown to a Portland-area hospital for treatment.
Trolley personnel followed the organization’s system safety program plan after the incident, said Jeff Hazen, a trolley board member. This included calling emergency responders and reporting the injury to the state Department of Transportation.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m., the westbound trolley struck an SUV, which was heading north on Basin Street. The SUV driver had pushed past a stop sign and into the trolley’s path.
No injuries were reported, and the impact was minor, police said. The parties exchanged information. The trolley was unharmed.
“Our phones blew up like crazy here,” said Nancy Hoover, who that day was working at the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce.