SEASIDE — A man is facing several charges after allegedly driving into a fence and intentionally setting fire to a garage in Seaside on Wednesday morning.
Around 7:30 a.m., Seaside police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle accident at 309 Eighth Avenue. The driver allegedly left his car after running into a homeowner's fence and started fleeing on foot.
Police eventually found the suspect on the 400 block of 10th Avenue. While he was surrendering, police noticed flames coming from a garage in the area of the crash.
Police suspect the man trespassed across several properties before entering a garage and allegedly starting a fire.
The owner of the garage was able to extinguish the fire.
The suspect was sent to a Portland-area hospital to treat serious injuries that police believe are self-inflicted from the fire.
Due to the suspect being taken to the hospital, he has not yet been arrested and his identity was not publicly released.
Multiple charges, however, are pending, including failure to perform the duties of a driver, criminal trespass, burglary and arson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.
