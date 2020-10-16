A 73 year-old man was injured Thursday after crashing into a herd of elk on U.S. Highway 101 in Warrenton.
The man was driving a pickup and heading southbound near Old Pine Drive when he collided with a herd of elk crossing the highway.
Three elk were killed and were claimed for salvage. The man was taken to a local hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.