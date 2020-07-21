A man was rescued Tuesday afternoon from the Columbia River in Astoria.
Authorities were dispatched just after 2 p.m. to a report that a man went into the water at the foot of Sixth Street.
Officials said the man reported he was not in distress and was swimming. The man was known to the officers who were on scene to have a history of mental health issues.
Astoria police, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, the Knappa Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded and made efforts to coax the man out of the water.
He initially evaded attempts to reach him and refused to come out of the water, but after over two hours of negotiations, he agreed to come out.
The man was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital for medical and mental health evaluations.
