A man was sentenced to five years in prison for tampering with a witness.
Paul Keith Remme, 52, pleaded no contest Thursday to two counts.
He was facing 14 charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly stealing a woman's car at her residence in Gearhart in April 2018.
The other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
