A man who, as a teenager, set fires and spread fear in Uppertown in 2018 was sentenced on Monday to more than three years in prison.
Preston Blake Powers, 18, pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to one count of first-degree arson and one count of second-degree arson.
Powers was charged as an adult.. He will have to pay restitution to all of his victims, including on counts that were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Over a couple of weeks in January 2018, Powers started fires on properties along 38th Street — the street where he lived — and on Harrison Avenue, south of “The Goonies” house and Franklin Avenue overpass.
The fires scorched the exteriors of houses and destroyed a truck.
A town meeting took place at Alderbrook Hall with city leaders, police and fire personnel and more than 75 residents, as officers guarded the neighborhood, The Astorian reported. At one point, people suspected that a homeless-looking man, who was seen in the area wearing a backpack and staring into people’s backyards, was the arsonist.
“This community was terrorized,” Paul Charas, a deputy district attorney, said after Powers’ sentencing.
Earlier this year, Powers, who was living in Gainesville, Florida, was taken into custody. He had a warrant out of Clatsop County.
Powers was linked to the fires through DNA he had left at one of the crime scenes. Evidence also surfaced when Powers made bomb threats against his Florida high school.
The Astoria victims didn’t attend Powers’ sentencing. Charas said some victims didn’t want to relive the experience.
At one house, a couple awoke to creaking noises and the sound of their dog barking. They discovered their porch was on fire. The side of their house had also been burned and their gas meter melted.
“Mr. Powers took away their sense of security and safety, and they’re living with that to this day,” Charas told Judge Beau Peterson.
Powers’ attorney, Joshua Colwell, brought up his client's absent parents, his mother’s substance abuse that exposed Powers to drugs and his social isolation during years of home-schooling.
“Judge, I think you probably know the proverb, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’” Colwell said. “I think the implied inverse of that is, ‘It takes a village to fail that child.’
“In this case, I can’t help but think that (if) one caring adult had come along in Mr. Powers’ life, and who understood what he was going through, that things could probably be different.”
Colwell said Powers has undergone counseling and been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and major depressive disorder, likely due to abuse he endured as a child.
“At the time I was 14, I can’t tell you exactly what was going on in my mind,” Powers told Peterson, “but I can say that I had a lot of issues. I was struggling a lot … It’s hard for me to believe I did something like this. I don’t understand why I would. I don’t think I understood fully at the time.”
Powers said he regrets his actions. “I feel for the community that I scared. I feel for my victims who have been traumatized by this. I really do,” he said. “And I didn’t see my life going this way.”
He said he wanted to grow into a man his family can be proud of.
“I’m confident that 14-year-old you knew you shouldn’t be doing what you were doing,” Peterson said, “but I doubt that you really could comprehend the risks that you were creating, because a house fire can easily kill somebody.
“And I think we’re probably all lucky that we’re not sitting in here with a manslaughter or a felony murder-type situation.”