A man who attempted to sexually abuse a young girl in a Seaside hotel was sentenced to five years probation.
Travis Huggett, of Wasilla, Alaska, was indicted on four counts of first-degree sex abuse after inappropriately touching the girl, who was 12 years old at the time, in the pool of a Seaside hotel in 2016.
At one point, the girl hit her head near the pool and went back to the hotel to take a shower. Huggett then climbed into the shower and inappropriately touched her again, District Attorney Ron Brown said during a hearing last week.
"She did hit her head at one point, but she didn't think she was groggy enough to need help in the shower," Brown said.
Huggett, 37, pleaded guilty to attempted sex abuse in the first degree, a lesser felony, and had his other charges dismissed in exchange for cooperating with the prosecution.
"He should have realized that it was inappropriate," said Brian Walker, an attorney who represented Huggett. "With the treatment, Mr. Huggett hopes to learn those boundaries."
As a part of his probation, Huggett will be required to complete a sex offender treatment program.
"You realize that your behavior toward her has probably had very detrimental effects on her and will maybe for the rest of her life," Judge Paula Brownhill said. "I'm hopeful you never do it ever again to a little girl or woman."
