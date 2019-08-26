A man was struck by a passenger van Saturday night on W. Marine Drive and Bay Street in Astoria.
The driver was traveling between 25 and 30 mph and the man who was hit suffered visible injuries, police said. The man was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital and later flown to a Portland area hospital.
Witnesses saw the man walk across the street far from the crosswalk, police said.
