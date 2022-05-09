A patient of Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria is suing for alleged negligence that led to the loss of his right leg below the knee.
In October 2018, Douglas Flesey went to his doctor with a thorn in his foot and the beginnings of an infection, according to the complaint filed in Circuit Court in March. The doctor prescribed antibiotics.
Flesey’s foot soon had a necrotic ulceration. The doctor removed the dead tissue and, Flesey alleges, neglected to clean the wound beforehand. Flesey also claims the doctor used a pad to clean the wound after placing it on the floor to catch dripping blood.
The doctor wrapped the foot and advised Flesey to proceed with antibiotics.
A week later, the doctor removed the bandages, revealing a blackened wound, the complaint claims. More antibiotics followed.
By early November 2018, the discoloration had spread to the last two toes. “A prescription for antibiotics was given once again and Mr. Flesey was instructed to return in one month,” the complaints says.
Six days later, four toes were black. The wound had turned gangrenous. A vascular surgeon at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland told Flesey that his foot had lost most of its blood flow, according to the complaint.
Flesey’s lower leg was amputated on Nov. 15, 2018.
Flesey is suing the hospital for the doctor’s alleged failure to diagnose and the consequences that followed. These included a wheelchair, a prosthetic leg, modifications in Flesey’s living space and reduced physical activity.
Flesey is asking for more than $2.8 million covering economic and noneconomic damages.
Patrick Angel, Flesey’s Lake Oswego-based attorney, could not be reached for comment.
Nancee Long, Columbia Memorial’s communications director, said the hospital does not comment on pending litigation.