A surfer was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after being attacked by a shark in Seaside.
Emergency crews were called to the Cove at about 3:30 p.m. and by the time they arrived, the man had been carried to a parking lot by bystanders.
He was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
Authorities said he sustained injuries to his lower leg that were not life-threatening.
