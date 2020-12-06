A surfer was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after being attacked by a shark in Seaside.

A surfer was attacked by a shark in Seaside on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the Cove at about 3:30 p.m. and by the time they arrived, the man had been carried to a parking lot by bystanders.

He was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.

Authorities said he sustained injuries to his lower leg that were not life-threatening.

