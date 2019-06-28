Astoria police arrested an Olympia, Washington, man on Friday after he allegedly tried to rob a gas station using a fake handgun.
Nicholas Strange, 21, went into the Small Stop 76 gas station on Marine Drive and hid beer under his shirt, according to police. He struggled with an attendant when confronted. Another employee called the police and told them Strange had what appeared to be a handgun tucked into his pants.
When police arrived, attendants and others had pinned Strange to the ground. Police determined he had a pellet gun with the appearance and manufacturer markings of a Glock handgun. They arrested Strange for third-degree robbery.
“Though the gun was not utilized by Strange in the taking of property it turned an already tense situation into one that was more dangerous for everyone involved, including Strange”, Deputy Chief Eric Halverson said in a news release. “There was no way for the employees at the store or our officers to know the gun wasn’t a deadly weapon.”
