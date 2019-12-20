Anyone getting or renewing their driver’s license or state ID in Oregon since 2016 has been automatically registered to vote, thanks to the passage of the state’s Motor Voter Act.
The secretary of state sends a card informing people of their registration and asking for a political party affiliation.
Those who don't respond are among the nearly 36% of unaffiliated voters in Clatsop County, a bloc larger than the number of registered Democrats or Republicans that now makes up a third of Oregon's electorate.
“It did increase the amount of nonaffiliated voters, when they decided to opt in all the DMV records,” County Clerk Tracie Krevanko said.
Before the Motor Voter Act, the county had fewer than 21,000 registered voters. The number swelled to nearly 29,000 as of October.
Unaffiliated voters accounted for nearly two-thirds of the growth, their numbers more than doubling from 5,120 in May 2015 to 10,335 in October. By comparison, the county has 9,757 registered Democrats and 6,780 Republicans.
Statewide, the 948,697 unaffiliated voters make up one-third of the state’s 2.8 million registered voters.
“I think it’s a major concern of how to engage these” unaffiliated voters, said Andy Davis, the chairman of the Clatsop County Democratic Central Committee. “Maybe you’re helping them to get their foot in the door to become involved in politics.”
Democrats send mailers out during the run-up to elections to let people know what’s going on, Davis said, but Democrats and Republicans prioritize registered party members more likely to vote.
Brandon Williams, the vice chairman of the Clatsop County Republican Central Committee, said Republicans try to contact people any way they can, especially facing a Democratic supermajority in Salem.
“The issues hit everybody,” he said. “I think (it’s) just getting people to understand that if they’re not involved, someone else is going to make the decision for you.”
Indivisible North Coast Oregon, a progressive political group that started in 2016 in reaction to the election of Donald Trump as president, is one of the main organizations reaching out to the region's unaffiliated voters.
"I think we have an affinity for nonaffiliated voters, because as an organization we’re nonaffiliated," said Deb Vanasse, who works with the group's Vote the Future team. "We just promote representative democracy and values like freedom and the Constitution and such."
Vote the Future started reaching out to voters in September in advance of the 2020 election, Vanasse said, trying to combat both partisanship and voter apathy.
"It’s really important that if you’re nonaffiliated, it’s a conscious choice, and you stay informed about the issues," she said.
The state’s 948,000 unaffiliated voters are locked out of participating in May primaries where Republicans and Democrats choose candidates. They can vote in the nonpartisan elections on the May ballot, like for county sheriff or county commission.
Either major party can allow unaffiliated voters to participate in their primaries. Republicans did so in 2012 for the secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general races. Delegates from the Clatsop County Democrats unanimously supported allowing in unaffiliated voters, but the state Democratic Party of Oregon voted to keep the primary closed, Davis said.
“The Democrats that oppose having nonaffiliated voters involved think that being in the primary is a perk of registering as a Democrat and taking part in party issues,” he said.
The Independent Party of Oregon recently decided to open its primary to unaffiliated voters.
“They're the largest group of voters and the most disenfranchised group of voters and they deserve to be heard," Sal Peralta, the party's secretary, told the Portland Tribune earlier this month.
The Independent Party’s primary will be in March, with ballots delivered online. Oregon allows candidates to be nominated by multiple parties, giving more weight to the Independent primary. More than 60 Democratic and Republican legislators are backed by the Independent Party, Peralta said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.