Jonathan Allan of the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries will give a presentation March 6 about the organization’s new “Beat the Wave” project, a study intended to map out the most efficient roads and trails to safety in a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami.
The project is aimed at determining how much time people in the Nehalem Bay region would have to evacuate to safety after an earthquake, where they would need to go, and how fast they would have to travel to get there safely.
The presentation will be hosted by the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay at 1 p.m. at the Pine Grove Community House in Manzanita.
