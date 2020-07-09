A Manzanita man died after a crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 101 in Gearhart.
Officials say Matthew Elinsky, 53, was driving a Honda motorcycle when he crashed into the back of a Jeep Cherokee that stopped due to traffic up ahead.
Emergency responders arrived on scene after 7 p.m.
The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.