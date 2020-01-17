The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has recalled a marijuana product, some of it sold at a Seaside marijuana store, for potentially unsafe levels of pesticides.
The recall effects Winberry Farms Sweet Leaf Blend, a package of prerolled joints using the marijuana strain Trap Star. The product, cultivated by producer Ard Ri and packaged by wholesaler DYME Distribution, was sold Dec. 17 through Jan. 8 at several marijuana stores statewide, including Tsunami Marijuana on U.S. Highway 26 east of Seaside.
The strain of marijuana failed a pesticide test because it exceeded the acceptable level for the insecticide Imidacloprid. The state detected the discrepancy during a monthly audit on products that have failed pesticide tests at the point of origin, in this case the marijuana flower.
The state recommends disposing of the products or returning them to the retailer where they were purchased. There have been no reports of illness. The health impacts of consuming marijuana with unapproved pesticide residues is unknown.
