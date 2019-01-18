In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, all federal, state, county and city offices and services, including Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach city halls, are closed. All U.S. post offices are closed, and there is no mail delivery.
Astoria, Jewell, Knappa, Warrenton/Hammond, Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart schools) and Ocean Beach School District schools and Clatsop Community College are closed.
The Astoria Library, Seaside Library, Warrenton Library and all Timberland libraries in Washington state, including Ilwaco, Ocean Park and Naselle, are closed.
The Port of Astoria offices and services are closed.
Garbage collection through Recology Western Oregon (covering Astoria, Seaside, Gearhart and Cannon Beach), city of Warrenton garbage collection, and Peninsula Sanitation (covering the Long Beach, Washington, Peninsula) are not affected by the holiday. Recology Western Oregon’s transfer station and Peninsula Sanitation’s transfer station are open.
The Sunset Pool in Seaside is open. The Astoria Aquatic Center is open.
The Clatsop County Heritage Museum is closed. The Oregon Film Museum and Flavel House are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Carriage House is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Uppertown Firefighters’ Museum is closed for the winter. Lil’ Sprouts is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fort Clatsop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Columbia River Maritime Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Seaside Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunset Empire Transportation (“The Bus”) is running.
The Daily Astorian offices are open, and the newspaper printed and delivered as usual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.