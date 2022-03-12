Students and staff at schools in Clatsop County will have the choice to wear masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus now that Oregon has lifted an indoor mask mandate.
The mandate expired in Oregon, Washington state and California at 11:59 p.m. on Friday as COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations significantly declined.
Oregon also eased guidelines on contact tracing and quarantine after virus cases are detected, giving schools local control over virus protocols.
On Wednesday, the Astoria School District Board met to take public comments from families and make a determination on mask policies.
During a work session before the meeting, Superintendent Craig Hoppes, who said he spoke to at-risk staff and many concerned parents, made a recommendation to the school board to make indoor masking voluntary and to pause contact tracing.
The school board voted unanimously at the meeting to approve Hoppes’ recommendation, making indoor masking optional for students and staff.
The school board decided to wait until April 4 – a week after spring break – to allow volunteers and visitors to return to schools.
Hoppes also gave a presentation to the school board and families that described survey results on indoor masking.
The survey found that 60% of school staff, 70.7% of students and 74% of parents favored making masks optional indoors.
“No matter what the decision is tonight, whether it’s masks on or masks off … we still have to continue with some mitigation strategies,” Hoppes said. “It doesn’t go away because masks potentially could go away or contact tracing could go away.”
Hoppes said the school district will continue to monitor for virus symptoms and implement social distancing, high quality airflow and sanitation efforts. He added that the district will keep an eye on absences and document outbreaks, but not to the extent that administrators did before.
School districts in Warrenton, Seaside and Knappa have also elected to make masking optional for students and staff. Administrators in Jewell will discuss the school district’s plan at Monday’s board meeting.
“This potentially could be a big change for us in what we’ve done,” Hoppes said. “We don’t know what tomorrow brings. We’re hoping that what the forecast says is accurate. But we’ve learned over the last couple years to be real flexible with this.”
The Clatsop County Public Health Department said it would continue to work closely with schools.
“Earlier in the pandemic, we committed that our community’s children would be able to safely return to school ready to learn,” Margo Lalich, the county’s interim public health director, said in a statement. “That time has come and we continue working closely with school communities to ensure children and teachers are in a safe environment.”
While the indoor mask mandate has expired — except in health care settings and other places where the risk is especially high — the Public Health Department urged people to respect individual choices.
The county said some people may choose to continue to wear masks for health reasons, because they are caregivers or because they may not be eligible for vaccination.
Businesses can also choose to require masks for customers. The county is offering free “Masks are Welcome” signs via the county’s website.
“We realize and respect that our community has diverse needs and that a healthy and safe environment may mean different things to different people,” Lalich said. “We encourage people to continue to be respectful of individual choices.”