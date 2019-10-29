Clatsop Community Action has named Viviana Matthews, the agency's deputy director, as the new executive director.
Matthews was appointed interim executive director after Elaine Bruce resigned in June.
“We remain committed to the mission of CCA to help people meet housing, food and other basic living needs,” Sarah LaCoste-Brown, the board president, said in a statement.
“After a productive interview process, Viviana was an excellent choice. She has been with the agency since 2011 and has provided incredible change and leadership in all areas during her tenure.”
Matthews began volunteering for the agency in 2009 for Project Homeless Connect and has continued to expand the program.
She was hired in 2011 and promoted to deputy director in April 2016.
Matthews has worked with Providence Seaside Hospital and the Providence Community Health Division to create the community resource desk located inside the hospital's lobby, which aims to improve access to resources for housing, food and basic living needs.
The pilot project has been used as a model throughout the state.
Under her leadership, Clatsop Community Action has obtained four additional housing programs and is launching a new social determinants program targeting food-focused care management, LaCoste-Brown said.
Matthews will oversee all of the agency's social service programs, including the regional food bank and Hilltop Apartments.
"It’s a privilege to represent CCA in Clatsop County and work alongside CCA staff and its board members for the better of our community," Matthews said in an email.
