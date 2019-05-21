Challenger Scott McClaine has a healthy lead on Commissioner Bill Hunsinger for Position 3 on the Port of Astoria Commission after initial results.
McClaine, who ran Clatsop Coin in Astoria, quit his job as a security guard at the Port to run against Hunsinger. Originally from central Washington state, he has 28 years in the Coast Guard, including tours on the cutter Resolute at Tongue Point and with Group Astoria, the precursor to Sector Columbia River.
McClaine has stressed the need for increased civility on the Port Commission, often beset by infighting and drama, and touted himself as a set of fresh eyes.
Hunsinger, a retired longshoreman and commercial fisherman, has served on the commission for 12 years. He has emerged as a self-appointed whistleblower of what he sees as mismanagement by Jim Knight, the Port's executive director. He has repeatedly called for Knight's firing.
Port Commissioner Robert Stevens, a retired Coast Guard captain appointed in 2017 to Position 4, was unopposed for reelection.
This year’s Port Commission race was a quiet one compared to two years ago, when the agency had three contested races. Voters handily elected Commissioner James Campbell and Dirk Rohne and Frank Spence over Commissioner Stephen Fulton and Dick Hellberg and Pat O’Grady. Fulton, Hellberg and O’Grady had formed an alliance critical of Port management and Knight, while Campbell, Rohne and Spence lauded staff’s performance.
The 2017 election left Hunsinger often isolated in Port Commission votes, although commissioners Rohne and Stevens have become increasingly critical of Knight.
The winner on Tuesday will take on oversight of a Port facing a $20 million maintenance backlog on its crumbling World War II-era infrastructure. The Port Commission will soon review the draft of a strategic business plan three years in the making. The plan is required to get more money from the state to help fix its docks.
