Commissioner Bill Hunsinger, who emerged as the primary critic of the Port of Astoria's leadership and financial management, lost his reelection bid on Tuesday to challenger Scott McClaine, a self-described set of fresh eyes.
McClaine received more than 63% of the vote to Hunsinger’s 37%.
McClaine, a 28-year Coast Guard veteran who retired to Astoria and ran Clatsop Coin, quit his job as a security guard at the Port to run against Hunsinger.
He stressed the need for increased civility on the Port Commission, which has often been beset by infighting and drama — with Hunsinger usually at the center.
“The general public through property taxes and stuff, generates like 4 percent of the Port’s budget,” McClaine said. “We need to show them what we do so we can get more non-negative press and get more trust from the county. I’m not saying more tax dollars. I’m saying more trust.”
The Port needs to do more public outreach, including a booth at the Clatsop County Fair to inform residents of what it does, he said.
Hunsinger, a commercial fisherman and former longshoreman, congratulated McClaine and thanked the public for his 12 years on the Port Commission.
He was consistently critical of Jim Knight, the Port's executive director, repeatedly calling for his ouster.
“All the commissioners should be recalled, except for Scott, because we’re not doing our job,” Hunsinger said. “I can’t find anything the Port manager has done to help the Port of Astoria over the last 4 1/2 years.”
Hunsinger’s defeat in Position 3 leaves Commissioner Dirk Rohne as the commissioner most critical of Knight’s performance.
Compared to fellow commissioners, Hunsinger and Rohne recently handed Knight a lackluster evaluation over his treatment of tenants at the East Mooring Basin and other setbacks, including a legal defeat in a lawsuit over operation of the Astoria Riverwalk Inn. A jury found Knight made fraudulent statements to a potential operator, while a judge called Knight’s testimony in the lawsuit not “particularly credible.”
McClaine declined to comment on Knight's management but said he will keep his eyes open.
“He’s genuinely concerned about the operation of the Port,” McClaine said of Knight. “I can see that. I can also see, in other conversations I’ve had with him, he’s holding some cards closely that, as an employee, I had no business knowing about. I just knew there were cards.”
Port Commissioner Robert Stevens, a retired Coast Guard captain appointed in 2017 to Position 4, was unopposed in the election. He has also recently become more critical of Knight’s performance, as customers come forward and complain of a lack of responsiveness from Port staff.
This year’s Port Commission race was quiet compared to two years ago, when the agency had three hotly contested campaigns. Voters handily elected Commissioner James Campbell and Dirk Rohne and Frank Spence over Commissioner Stephen Fulton and Dick Hellberg and Pat O’Grady. Fulton, Hellberg and O’Grady had formed an alliance critical of Port management and Knight, while Campbell, Rohne and Spence lauded staff’s performance.
The winners on Tuesday will take on oversight of a Port facing a $20 million maintenance backlog on its crumbling World War II-era infrastructure. The Port Commission will soon review the draft of a strategic business plan three years in the making. The plan is required to get more money from the state to help fix its docks.
Hunsinger’s term ends in July. He could resign at a Port Commission meeting June 4 before leaving to Alaska for the commercial salmon fishery and to give McClaine a head start.
But the public should still expect to see him overseeing the Port in any capacity he can, Hunsinger said.
“I will continue the fight just as hard, whether I’m an elected official or not," he said, "because I feel I’ve let the public down.”
