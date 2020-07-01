A medical clinic is being planned for the TP Freight depot near the Mill Pond neighborhood that nearly became a Grocery Outlet.
The Astoria Planning Commission recently recommended approval of a zone change on the property from local services — meant for businesses like the neighboring Astoria Mini Mart complex and the Astoria Co+op — to education, research and health care.
The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic made the request. The community health group was created in the 1970s to provide health care services to migrant farmworkers in eastern Washington state. The health care group now has locations across Washington state and Oregon, including the Coastal Family Health Center operated in the Park Medical Building for several years.
Jeff Breymeyer, the facilities director for the clinic, told the Planning Commission that a growing patient load led the clinic a year ago to start looking at places to expand beyond the Park Medical Building. The clinic has no timeline for how soon the new project could be built out, he said.
“A rezone would allow what we feel would be a great addition to the downtown area, fit in with the current neighboring health care businesses, and most importantly allow us to expand our capacity to provide more of those medical services to those patients in need,” Breymeyer said.
A developer had pitched a 16,000-square-foot Grocery Outlet for the site, leading to community opposition over the company's fit at the triangle-shaped property, the potential impact on the co-op and concerns that traffic to and from the store would endanger pedestrians walking along Marine Drive.
The application was denied by the Planning Commission. The developer appealed to the City Council, which in February upheld the commission's denial.
TP Freight is having a new location built in Miles Crossing. The Heestand family, which owns the truck depot, had warned that they would have to lease the property to anyone interested.
The medical clinic has emerged as a noncontroversial option. Staff recommended approval of the zone change. City Planner Barbara Fryer said the property has a likely buyer and is much more likely to be redeveloped if rezoned from local service to education, research and health care.
The City Council will ultimately decide on the rezone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.