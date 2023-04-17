Medix
An ambulance passes the U.S. Highway 26 junction while traveling south on U.S. Highway 101 in March.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Medix Ambulance Service has routinely failed to meet response time requirements for emergency medical calls for more than a year.

Under its contract with Clatsop County, the private ambulance has different response time expectations in seven geographic zones. While crews cannot show up on time for every emergency call, they are required to meet the standard for at least 90%.

Medix Ambulance Service is owned by Hillsboro-based Metro West Ambulance and operates out of Warrenton.

