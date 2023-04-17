Medix Ambulance Service has routinely failed to meet response time requirements for emergency medical calls for more than a year.
Under its contract with Clatsop County, the private ambulance has different response time expectations in seven geographic zones. While crews cannot show up on time for every emergency call, they are required to meet the standard for at least 90%.
Meeting the benchmark has historically not been a problem. But since the fall of 2021, reports reviewed by The Astorian show Medix has only met the requirement during a handful of months.
Fire crew response times are also influenced when Medix is late. Fire crews are obligated to stay at emergency scenes until Medix arrives, so delays can keep fire crews from responding to other calls.
Tom Strecker, the general manager of Medix, attributed the challenges to a nationwide paramedic shortage compounded by issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Medix, which is owned by Hillsboro-based Metro West Ambulance and operates out of Warrenton, provides emergency and nonemergency ambulance and wheelchair transportation to Clatsop County and southwest Washington state.
"We're aware of the problem, and we are working every angle that we can come up with to fix it," Strecker said. "Medix has been here almost 50 years in Clatsop County. We are part of the community. We care about the community. We don't want to give bad service. We don't want to make anybody wait.
"We want to be the stellar service we know we can be, and it's frustrating when we can't pull that off. And it's not for a lack of desire or trying for sure."
The difficulties at Medix are among several pressure points in the county's patchwork of emergency response.
Over the past few years, The Astorian has documented the technology and staffing hurdles at 911 dispatch centers and the volunteer shortages and call volume demands that are pushing many fire districts to the breaking point.
Response times
Even before the start of the pandemic, Strecker said Medix was burdened by a nationwide paramedic shortage. However, he said, the difficulty finding qualified emergency medical service personnel has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
Emergency response has lost workers due to low pay and benefits, burnout and people choosing to move into clinical jobs at hospitals. Low reimbursement rates from insurance companies and Medicaid, the federal health insurance program for the poor and disabled, have also made it difficult to keep pay competitive while covering the increased costs to operate, Strecker said.
Pandemic disruptions to education have meant fewer new paramedics joining the field, he said.
These factors have led to fewer ambulances on the road and have contributed to the slower response times over the past year and a half.
The contract with Medix is overseen by the county's Ambulance Service Area Advisory Committee, which monitors the service and advises and makes recommendations to the county Board of Commissioners.
The advisory committee, which is made up of county staff, a Medix representative, fire chiefs, hospital personnel and residents, meets every quarter to review Medix response times to emergency calls.
The contract requires a minimum of two ambulances available at all times in Clatsop County. Now, there are typically three ambulances, but Strecker said there would ideally be five with normal staffing levels.
Response time requirements are set by geographic zones.
Medix has about 10 minutes to respond to an emergency in Zone 0, for example, which includes most of Astoria, Seaside and Gearhart, according to the county's Ambulance Service Area Plan. Crews have 20 minutes to respond to Zone 2, which includes Cannon Beach, and 60 minutes to get to Zone 6, which includes parts of Jewell and Elsie.
Through the Oregon public records law, The Astorian reviewed the response time quarterly reports since 2019.
The reports show that up until the fall of 2021, Medix consistently hovered above 90% each month in responding to emergency calls within the allotted time.
From November 2021 until December of last year, Medix did not meet the 90% benchmark, but arrived on time to 86% to 89% of emergency calls. Since December, Medix has met the benchmark every month except for February.
The reports also break down the response times by zone.
Most of the emergency calls occur in Zone 0, which makes up the most populated parts of the county. Call volumes start to decrease significantly from Zone 1 to Zone 6 as the areas become more rural.
While Medix has routinely met the benchmark in Jewell and Elsie, crews have been less consistent in Zone 0 and the zones that include Knappa and Cannon Beach even before 2021.
Most of the time, crews were late because there were multiple calls at the same time, according to the reports.
Strecker said that for most of the late calls, Medix arrived up to five minutes late. He acknowledged that there were times when the delays were more significant.
While response times to emergencies are an important metric, the Ambulance Service Area Advisory Committee has discussed whether the benchmark is the only measurement the committee should be using to evaluate the private company's performance, since it only captures about half of the calls for service in a given month.
The advisory committee also plans to reevaluate how the geographic zones are drawn and the associated response times to ensure the expectations set for Medix are realistic.
"There's so many spokes to the wheel that are outside of what people think the ambulance service does," Strecker said. "Everybody thinks the ambulance service is just lights and sirens, what they see on TV ..."
Medix typically has over 1,000 calls for service a month, he said, and only about half — and sometimes even less — are for emergencies.
Other calls can include picking up an elderly person at a care home and dropping them off at an appointment and then taking them back home. One ambulance could also be tied up for several hours if one of the three hospitals in the region — Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, Providence Seaside Hospital and Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco, Washington — request Medix to transfer a patient to a hospital that can offer a higher level of care, which can be as far as Portland, Seattle or beyond.
Since two ambulances have to remain in the county at all times, it also means people who need to be transferred to a higher level of care may have to wait longer if the third ambulance is already transporting a patient.
Overall demand also shot up during the pandemic.
"There's so many strains on the system," Strecker said. "It's coming from 100 different directions.
"There are times when we have five ambulances in the county, and eight calls that drop all at the same time. Five does not equal eight. So, three people are going to wait longer than they expected to. And there's no way to ever staff for the worst-case scenario, because otherwise, we'd be trying to have 50 ambulances on at the same time."
Delays
Most calls for service that fire districts on the North Coast receive are medical in nature, which could be a car crash or an emergency such as a fall that results in a broken hip.
Most fire departments have emergency medical technicians and paramedics and can at least start first aid or lifesaving response before ambulance crews arrive.
Dan Crutchfield, Astoria's fire chief, said his department typically has two to three firefighters on duty each day that respond to calls for service as a unit.
However, when they commit to a medical emergency, they become responsible for the person in need and cannot leave until the ambulance crew arrives.
"That doesn't mean everybody has to be there, but if they're all in one firetruck, there's no way to leave," Crutchfield said. "And so it doesn't matter what other event is happening — they're committed to that scene until the ambulance gets there and we can turn over care to them."
Medix is required to respond to emergencies in Astoria within 10 minutes, and while most of the time delays are minimal, Crutchfield said there have been times when the delay has been 30 to 40 minutes or even longer. "That creates a big delay in being able to get to the next emergency if they're committed," he said.
The fire chief said there have been some delays that have required the fire department to call off-duty staff, volunteers or other fire departments to help with other calls.
For the first three months of this year, the Astoria Fire Department responded to 402 emergencies, and 7% of the time there were multiple calls at the same time.
To compensate for the ambulance delays, Crutchfield said the fire department began splitting the fire crew up about a year ago. Now, two may take the fire engine, while the others follow in a pickup truck.
The change allowed the crew in the pickup truck to wait on scene for the ambulance and relieve the crew on the fire engine to move to the next call.
The fire chief said the policy change was not popular among staff, since responding in separate vehicles can complicate communication. However, he said it has been successful in allowing the fire department to head to other calls quicker.
"I know that Tom (Strecker) is working on it," Crutchfield said. "I know that if they had five paramedics walk in the door tomorrow — if they could pass backgrounds and everything else — they're going to hire them. They're not trying to save money. They just need the right people."
Seaside, on the other hand, is exploring its own ambulance service.
"I think that's probably the future for Seaside," Fire Chief Joey Daniels said, adding that it will help reduce calls for service for Medix and also ease the burden for the fire department by allowing crews to move to calls faster.
Marc Reckmann, the fire chief in Cannon Beach, said ambulance delays in Cannon Beach have been a problem since before the pandemic.
He said it has led to some volunteer firefighters being less likely to leave their job to respond to a call if they believe there will be delays.
Reckmann said he spoke with Medix a couple of years ago about staffing an ambulance in Cannon Beach. But he said staffing challenges prevented those conversations from moving forward.
"We're dealing with staffing issues, as well," he said. "And when you have a private ambulance that is supposed to be providing medical transport, and they're not able to do that in a timely manner, it just compounds the issue more."
The fire chief said the other issue comes from not having an integrated emergency dispatch system with Medix. Because Medix has its own dispatch center, he said, fire crews often do not receive details about emergency medical calls they are asked to respond to. He said there have also been times fire crews have received incorrect information, such as wrong addresses.
"You put all these together — we're a disaster waiting to happen," Reckmann said.
Last fall, at the request of Medix, the Board of Commissioners amended the county contract to allow advanced emergency medical technicians to respond to some calls without a paramedic.
The amendment was granted for six months in an effort to help Medix improve response times.
Since emergency medical technicians with more training can do the vast majority of what a paramedic can do, Strecker said most calls for service can be handled without a paramedic.
However, he said, the amendment has not cured the problem, since there is also a shortage of emergency medical technicians.
Strecker said a pause on higher-level emergency medical technician classes at Clatsop Community College has made it difficult for local people to advance in the field. The lack of workforce housing on the North Coast is a barrier for recruiting people from outside the region.
Instead of relying on recruitment, Strecker said Medix has shifted to training staffers without medical experience to become emergency medical technicians in an in-house education program while employing them in other roles.
He said Medix covers the cost of education, as well as the cost of schooling to become a paramedic if they chose to advance.
Medix has also offered paramedics retention bonuses.
"And that's been our biggest success, is finding people that already live here," Strecker said. "They're part of the community. They have buy-in to the area. Either they grew up here or have family here — there's a reason why they like living on the Oregon Coast ... and so they're going to stick around.
"I think it's a good deal. And we've been pretty successful in that, but it's not a quick fix. It's a long haul."
It takes about five months to become an emergency medical technician. It can take another two years to become a paramedic.
It can take even longer to become a paramedic in Oregon since the state requires at least an associate degree to begin training.
Strecker said that Oregon is one of the only states in the country that has a degree requirement, which has been a hurdle for many looking to join the field and for ambulance companies looking to hire.
A bill before the Legislature this session would have removed the education requirement for licensure, but it did not advance.
Strecker said he would like to see the Oregon Health Authority at least put a pause on the education requirement until staffing stabilizes.
In testimony in favor of the bill, Strecker said, "With the interruption of training in paramedic education and the fatigue-caused exodus from health care caused by the pandemic, it is paramount that we act quickly to open up the ability to recruit qualified paramedics into the state of Oregon."