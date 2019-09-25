The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners will meet with the Oregon Department of Forestry on Monday to discuss the Norriston Heights timber sale.
The timber sale would involve a modified clearcut of more than 70 acres on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 between Arcadia Beach and Hug Point.
Some residents have raised concerns about the impact of the cut on water quality, habitat conservation and tourism.
The meeting will be at 2 p.m. at the Judge Guy Boyington Building in Astoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.